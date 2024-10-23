Indian Navy SSR, MR results 2024 announced on agniveernavy.cdac.in, check via direct link

The Indian Navy has announced the Agniveer SSR and MR final results 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in. Indian Navy SSR, MR results 2024 have been released at agniveernavy.cdac.in, check via direct link.

Candidates will need to enter credentials such as their registered email ID and password on the candidate dashboard.

Candidates who appeared in the examination for the Indian Navy SSR and MR posts have been selected in two stages.

For SSR, candidates were shortlisted based on their Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) in the first stage. In the second stage, candidates had to take a written examination and a physical fitness test (PFT).

Also read: Pooja holidays for all schools in Jammu from October 29-November 2

Likewise, for MR posts, the first stage consists of a preliminary screening wherein candidates are shortlisted based on marks obtained in the matriculation examination. Following this, they have to take a written exam and a physical fitness test (PFT).

Also read: AIIMS NORCET Result: Vacancy list, choice filling today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Indian Navy SSR and MR final result 2024: Here’s how to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

On the home page, look for the Indian Navy SSR and MR result link 2024.

Enter your credentials – Registered Email ID and Password and submit.

Check your SSR or MR result as required.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to be more confident

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.