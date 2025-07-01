Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
JAC Class 11 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 11th annual exam results out at jacresults.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 01, 2025 04:41 PM IST

JAC Class 11 Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check the Class 11 annual exam results is given here. 

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Class 11 Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 annual examination 2025 can check the results on the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

JAC Class 11 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 11th annual exam results out

The Class 11 annual examination was held on May 20, 21 and 22, 2025. The examination was held in two sitting- first sitting from 10.45 am to 1 pm and second sitting from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Paper 1 exam was held on May 20, Paper 2 on May 21 and Paper 3 on May 22.

Direct link to check JAC Class 11 Result 2025

JAC Class 11 Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC Class 11 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All appeared candidates will have to mandatory pass in four out of the said five subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
