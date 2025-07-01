JAC Class 11 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 11th annual exam results out at jacresults.com, direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the JAC Class 11 Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 annual examination 2025 can check the results on the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com. JAC Class 11 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 11th annual exam results out

The Class 11 annual examination was held on May 20, 21 and 22, 2025. The examination was held in two sitting- first sitting from 10.45 am to 1 pm and second sitting from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Paper 1 exam was held on May 20, Paper 2 on May 21 and Paper 3 on May 22.

JAC Class 11 Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC Class 11 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All appeared candidates will have to mandatory pass in four out of the said five subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.