Jain Akshay Ramesh tops ICAI CA Final May exam, see toppers' list

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 05, 2023 01:57 PM IST

This time, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad has topped the CA Final exam by scoring 616 out of the total 800 marks. His percentage in the exam is 77 per cent.

ICAI Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced results of the Chartered Accountancy May examination for Intermediate and Final year students. Scorecards are available for download on icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Final result 2023: See toppers' list
Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai came second with a score of 603/800 or 75.38 per cent marks.

Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi stood third with 574 out of 800 marks or 71.75 per cent.

A total of 13430 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants. In group 1, 57067 candidates appeared and 6795 have qualified, taking the pass percentage to 11.91 per cent.

In group 2, 19438 or 31.43 per cent of the total 61844 appeared candidates have qualified.

As many as 25841 candidates took the test and 2152 or 8.33 per cent have qualified.

Candidates can check their results using registration number and roll number.

The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted from May 2 to May 18, 2023.

