Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Tuesday, Feb 27, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / exam results / JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: NTA Scorecards for session 1 awaited
    Live

    JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: NTA Scorecards for session 1 awaited

    Feb 27, 2024 2:04 PM IST
    JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can check their NTA scorecards on jeemain.nta.ac.in, when it is released.
    JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates Final answer key out (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)
    JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates Final answer key out (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)

    JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) session 1 results on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result of the paper 1 examination was announced earlier this month....Read More

    In the JEE Mains paper 1 result notice, NTA said that “the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    The second paper of JEE Mains was held on the first day of the examination – February 24 – in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination in session 1, out of whom 55,493 candidates appeared, making the overall attendance 75 per cent.

    Follow this live blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 27, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result live updates: Where to check NTA scorecards

    NTA scorecards, when released, will be available for download on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates should look for the link “JEE Main 2024 paper 2A, 2B scorecard”.

    Feb 27, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 result live updates: Scorecards awaited

    Scorecards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) paper 2 are awaited. Results of the paper 1 examination were announced earlier this month.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes