JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: NTA Scorecards for session 1 awaited

JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) session 1 results on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result of the paper 1 examination was announced earlier this month....Read More

In the JEE Mains paper 1 result notice, NTA said that “the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

The second paper of JEE Mains was held on the first day of the examination – February 24 – in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination in session 1, out of whom 55,493 candidates appeared, making the overall attendance 75 per cent.

