JEE Main BArch Planning Paper 2 Result 2024 Live: NTA Scorecards for session 1 awaited
JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) session 1 results on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. The result of the paper 1 examination was announced earlier this month....Read More
In the JEE Mains paper 1 result notice, NTA said that “the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”
The second paper of JEE Mains was held on the first day of the examination – February 24 – in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination in session 1, out of whom 55,493 candidates appeared, making the overall attendance 75 per cent.
JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result live updates: Where to check NTA scorecards
NTA scorecards, when released, will be available for download on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates should look for the link “JEE Main 2024 paper 2A, 2B scorecard”.
JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 result live updates: Scorecards awaited
Scorecards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) paper 2 are awaited. Results of the paper 1 examination were announced earlier this month.