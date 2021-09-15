JEE main results 2021: Meet AIR 1 Amaiya Singhal, know his success mantra

For Ghaziabad's Amaiya Singhal, getting the first rank in the country in JEE main 2021 is a result of three years’ hard work. In an interview with HT Online, Amaiya said, he had started preparations for the engineering entrance exam in class 10.

Coming from a family of engineers, Amaiya was focused on cracking the exam and had worked diligently for three consecutive years. Amaiya's father, Amitabh Singhal, is an engineer and his mother, Chhavi Singhal, is a homemaker. His father and grandfather are IITians.

JEE main 2021 AIR 1 Amaiya Singhal spoke about his success mantra, educational journey and passed on a message to his juniors in an interview with Nilesh Mathur:

Nilesh Mathur: What are the factors that helped you accomplish this exceptional feat?

Amaiya Singhal: Hard work by putting in many hours into studying, help from teachers and coaching institute, and support of parents all added up and helped me achieve this.

Nilesh Mathur: Please tell us about your educational journey

Amaiya Singhal: I started preparing for JEE main when I was in class 10. A year later, when I was in class 11, I started developing an interest and became focused on my goal. When the COVID-19 lockdown phase started I became more focused and continued preparation in online mode.

I have studied in APJ school, Noida for 14 years.

Nilesh Mathur: What was your preparation strategy. Please tell us about your study plan

Amaiya Singhal: I attended coaching classes at Unacademy regularly. I made notes, completed the study material in time, solved previous years’ question papers, attempted mock tests and attended problem solving sessions.

Nilesh Mathur: When you are not studying what do you do?

Amaiya Singhal: I watch YouTube, especially during breakfast. I watch TV shows, like KBC, with family during lunch and dinner. I used social media, but judiciously, for only 5-10 minutes daily to remain updated.

Nilesh Mathur: Are you interested in videogames?

Amaiya Singhal: Not really. My friend circle was engaged in JEE main preparation, so we played for half an hour just to relax.

Nilesh Mathur: What are your future plans?

Amaiya Singhal: I don’t have a long term future plan. But the immediate plan is to join IIT and study computer science. In future I would like to start my own venture. Elon Musk inspires me a lot

Nilesh Mathur: What would you advise to youngsters?

Amaiya Singhal: I would advise them to have a goal in mind. Many students do not have a goal. Since I was focused on JEE main from class 10 I feel that helped me crack the exam. My father and my grandfather are IITians. My elder brother is also an IITian. During the graduation ceremony of my brother I made up my mind to join the IITs and I remained focused on that.

Nilesh Mathur: Whom do you attribute your success to?

Amaiya Singhal: I would attribute my success to my teachers; they have played a very important role for all the learning and the support. Without the support from family I would have never achieved this. I was infected with COVID-19, my father was hospitalized for three weeks but my family always stood with me and motivated me.

Nilesh Mathur: Anything else you would like to say?

Amaiya Singhal: I had never expected this to happen, but it happened. So, anything is possible. I would suggest juniors to work hard consistently. It’s a long journey, it took me three years. Stay focused nothing happens overnight.

