 JEE mains Result 2024: Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar gets 100 NTA score, believes it to be miracle
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
JEE mains Result 2024: Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar gets 100 NTA score, believes it to be miracle

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Apr 25, 2024 06:19 PM IST

JEE mains Result 2024: Rachit says he was never a studious students till class 10th and never wanted to take non-medical classes in his higher secondary school.

18-year-old Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar has secured a perfect score (100 NTA score) in JEE Mains examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday.

18-year-old Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar who has got 100 NTA score in JEE Main result 2024 declared on Wednesday.(Handout)
18-year-old Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar who has got 100 NTA score in JEE Main result 2024 declared on Wednesday.

On his success, Rachit, who believes it to be a miracle to come in the list of top 100 NTA scorers, said his hard work, his parents and teachers dedication finally yielded best results for him.

Ecstatic over his performance, Rachit said he was never a studious students till class 10th and never wanted to take non-medical classes in his higher secondary school.

“I never had any plans to pursue engineering but my elder brother, who is presently pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS Pilani, inspired me in setting my aim of taking non-medical and attempting for JEE examination,”

Now, he aspires to pursue computer engineering from IIT Bombay. His mother Ritu Aggarwal takes tuition, while father Neeraj Aggarwal has a hardware business.

“I attempted this JEE exam with utter sincerity and did not let his confidence loose even for a second while attempting and preparing for it” he said.

He said he was internet savvy till class 10 but he deleted all his social media accounts while preparing for the competition.

“I maintained distance from social media and avoided using smart phone to concentrate on my studies. I generally study for at least eight hours per day and focus on clearing concepts in all subjects including Physics, Maths and Chemistry,” he said.

He said he kept himself motivated while watching the Harry potter series and Japanese animated series ‘Dragon ball Z’ and its protagonist Goku.

His mother Ritu said Rachit is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for JEE (Advance) examination.

“All the credit for his success went to his school and coaching centre teachers,” she said.

    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

News / Education / Exam Results / JEE mains Result 2024: Rachit Aggarwal from Jalandhar gets 100 NTA score, believes it to be miracle
