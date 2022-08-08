JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2022 declared: Know how to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 2 result 2022. Candidates can check the result of the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

For Papers 1, Paper 2A, and Paper 2B for the JEE Mains Session 2, the National Testing Agency released the tentative answer keys on August 3. National Testing Agency held the second session of the JEE Mains 2022 exam from July 25 to July 30.

This year over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE mains examination.

Direct link to check results

JEE Mains Session 2 result: Know to check

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result Session 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.