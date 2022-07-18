Home / Education / Exam Results / JEECUP 2022 results announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here
exam results

JEECUP 2022 results announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

  • JEECUP has announced UPJEE 2022 results for Polytechnic admissions on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 
JEECUP 2022 results announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JEECUP 2022 results announced on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 06:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEECUP Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE result has been announced. Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP has published the results on Monday evening and students can check their scores on the board website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The entrance test for various subject group was conducted in online mode from June 27 to 30.

JEECUP results 2022 direct link

Here are the steps to check UP JEE 2022 results on jeecup.admissions.nic.in:

How to check JEECUP 2022 results

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the JEECUP 2022 result link.

Now, login with the required login credentials.

Submit and view scores.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out