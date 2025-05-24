Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
JIPMAT Result 2025 declared at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/, direct link to check scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 24, 2025 03:55 PM IST

JIPMAT Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check and download scorecard is given here. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JIPMAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can check and download the scorecard through the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

JIPMAT Result 2025 declared, direct link to check scorecard here
JIPMAT examination was held on April 26, 2025. The examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Paper comprised Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the following areas: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

The provisional answer key was released on May 1 and the objection window was closed on May 2, 2025.

Direct link to check scorecard here 

JIPMAT Result 2025: Direct link to check scorecard here 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on JIPMAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.

Official Notice Here 

