JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th results expected soon, details inside

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th results is expected to be declared soon.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Live: Officials are yet to announce when the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th results will be declared. It is expected that the J&K Class 10th results will be announced this week as previously mentioned by the board officials. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results once it is declared can visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Students need to submit their login details like roll number and registration number to download their mark sheets.

The JKBOSE Class 10th exams were held from March 11, 2024, to April 4, 2024, in the soft zone and from April 4, 2024, to May 9, 2024, in the hard zone. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent in each subject and overall to pass the exams. Follow this live blog for JKBOSE Class 10th result updates.