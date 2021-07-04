JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 declared for summer zone, know how to check

The JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 has been declared for summer zone. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check the JKBOSE class 11 result 2021 using their roll number only.

The board also facilitates easy delivery of results and marks to students through SMS system. In order to receive SMS alerts students can SMS, type JKBOSE10 < Roll No > and send to 5676750.

JKBOSE class 11th result for Summer Zone: Know how to check

• Visit the official website of JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/

• Enter your roll number and submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

The board had declared the Class 10th result for the summer zone on June 29. 75% of the total male students have passed the exam and 81.02% of female students have cleared the exam. This year, government schools have performed better than last year. In Government schools 67.04% students have passed which is up from 55.8% the previous year representing an increase of 11.6 %.