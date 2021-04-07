JKBOSE class 11 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11 results for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. Those who have appeared in the JKBOSE annual 2020 Regular Jammu W/Z 11th Class exam can check their result online at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 result for Jammu division

JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website

Click on the result link of class 11th Jammu division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.