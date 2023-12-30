J&K State Eligibility Test Agency has released JKSET/ LASET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of JUJKSET at jujkset.in. JKSET/ LASET Result 2023 out at jujkset.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

The written test was conducted on October 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check JKSET Result 2023

Direct link to check LASET Result 2023

JKSET/ LASET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of JUJKSET at jujkset.in.

Click on JKSET/ LASET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the cut offs have also been released by the Agency.

The scorecard will be available to candidates on the official website from January 1, 2024 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JUJKSET.