JKSSB Panchayat Secretary result 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here
Dec 25, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board releases result/scorecard for Panchayat Secretary exam.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the result/scorecard for the written examination conducted for the post of Panchayat Secretary. Candidates can check the results on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary on December 10. The provisional answer key was released on the same day. Along with the result, JKSSB has released the final answer key for the Panchayat Secretary.
Direct link to check the Final answer key
Direct link to check the result
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary result 2023: Know how to check score
To check the results follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.
