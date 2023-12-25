JKSSB Panchayat Secretary result 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the result/scorecard for the written examination conducted for the post of Panchayat Secretary. Candidates can check the results on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Panchayat Secretary result 2023 released at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary on December 10. The provisional answer key was released on the same day. Along with the result, JKSSB has released the final answer key for the Panchayat Secretary.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary result 2023: Know how to check score

To check the results follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.