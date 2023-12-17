close_game
JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released, 339 candidates qualified

JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released, 339 candidates qualified

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 17, 2023 06:43 PM IST

339 candidates qualify PST/PET for Sub Inspector (Home Department) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the list of candidates who qualified PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department), today December 17. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board releases list of candidates qualifying PST/PET for Sub Inspector (Home Department)(Twitter)
“The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 conducted on 17-12-2023 at Gulshan Ground, Jammu is hereby notified for the information of candidates as Annexure A to this Notice”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

A total of 339 candidates have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department).

The Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department will be conducted till December 19.

JKSSB SI PET/PST result 2023: How to check

To check the list of qualified candidates follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on “Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Sub Inspector,Home Department”.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
