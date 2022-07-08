JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 out at navodaya.gov.in: Here's how to check

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the results of the class 6 Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) today, July 8. Candidates who took the JNVST for Class 6 can check their results online at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST class 6 provisional list is scheduled to release on July 10, 2022. The Navodaya Class 6 Admission Test 2022 was held on April 30, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

The NVS question paper had three sections with only objective-type questions. The JNVST question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on the Arithmetic section, and 20 questions on Language.

Direct link to check JNVST 2022 class 6th result

JNVST result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Class VI result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

