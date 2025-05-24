Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Karnataka CET Result 2025: KCET results declared, here's how to check on karresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 24, 2025 12:49 PM IST

Karnataka CET Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check KCET results is given here. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has announced Karnataka CET Result 2025 on May 24, 2025. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test results can be checked by candidates on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and on Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results from 2 pm onwards. KCET Result 2025 Live Updates 

Karnataka CET Result 2025: KCET results declared, here's how to check(HT file)
Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar has announced the Karnataka CET results today at the press conference held by the exam authority.

Karnataka CET Result 2025: How to check 

All candidates can check the KCET results through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KCET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET Result 2025: Karnataka CET results declared, details here

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state.The exam was held in two shifts - the first shift was from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, while the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Karnataka CET Result 2025: KCET results declared, here's how to check on karresults.nic.in
Saturday, May 24, 2025
