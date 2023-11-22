Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to check results here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared Karnataka PGCET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can check their MBA, MCA, and MTech results through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka PGCET was held on September 23 and 24, 2023. On the first day, the test was conducted a single shift – from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on the second day, PGCET was held in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on September 29 and objections were invited from candidates ahead of revised and final answer keys. The final answer key was released on November 19, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions of the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.