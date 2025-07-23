Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 released at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:48 pm IST

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 has been released at karresults.nic.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Students who appeared for the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 has been released at karresults.nic.in. Students can check via the direct link given here.
Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 has been released at karresults.nic.in. Students can check via the direct link given here.

Students can check their results by entering their registration number followed by the date of birth.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025

After downloading the rank cards, the following details must be verified:

  1. Name of student
  2. Exam roll number
  3. Marks obtained in subjects
  4. Qualifying status

Notably, the board had conducted SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025. The exam served as an opportunity for students to improve their Class 10 marks.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 exam 3 results:

  1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Karnataka10th SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check the result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference.

Prior to this, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025, wherein a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 524984 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 released at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On