Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 released at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025 on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Students who appeared for the Karnataka 10th Exam 3 can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC exam 3 result 2025 has been released at karresults.nic.in. Students can check via the direct link given here.

Students can check their results by entering their registration number followed by the date of birth.

After downloading the rank cards, the following details must be verified:

Name of student Exam roll number Marks obtained in subjects Qualifying status

Notably, the board had conducted SSLC Exam 3 from July 5 to July 12, 2025. The exam served as an opportunity for students to improve their Class 10 marks.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 10 exam 3 results:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the Karnataka10th SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. Check the result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the results for future reference.

Prior to this, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025, wherein a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination. Of these, 524984 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34 per cent.