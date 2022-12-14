KARTET Result 2022 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, direct link here

School Education, Karnataka has declared KARTET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results through the official site of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice released by the Board, candidates who have secured minimum qualifying marks will be issued a computerised mark sheet with QR code data the Central Enrollment Unit will not issue a printed marksheet in this regard. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KARTET Result 2022

KARTET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result declaration was shared by Karnataka minister BC Nagesh via his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared shortly. 20,070 candidates in paper 1 and 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.”

The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10 and candidates were given till November 17 to raise objections. For more related details candidates can check the official site of School Education, Karnataka.