Karnataka CET or KCET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.

The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website of KEA

Click on KCET result 2021

Enter the roll number, date of birth other details

Submit the details

Download the KCET result

The KCET result 2021 will be available at 4 pm on the official website.

KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

