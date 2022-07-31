Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET result 2022 declared: Aproov Tandon Tops engineering stream

KCET result 2022 declared: Aproov Tandon Tops engineering stream

Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:56 PM IST
  • KEA has declared Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) result, check stream wise toppers here.
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results 2022 on July 30, at 11 am. The results are available on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

This year a total of 210829 candidates have appeared for the KCET 2022 examination. A total of 171656 candidates are eligible for Engineering & Technology courses, 139968 candidates are eligible for Agriculture, 142820 candidates are eligible for Veterinary, 142750 candidates are considered eligible for Naturopathy & Yoga and 174568 are eligible for B.Pharma & Pharm-D courses.

Out of total 210829 candidates, 3093 have appeared for only PCM, 35848 for PCB, and 171888 candidates have appeared for both PCM and PCB.

KCET 2022 toppers list Stream wise:

Engineering stream: Apoorv Tandon

B.Sc (Agriculture): Arjun Ravisankar

B.V.Sc (Veternary Science): Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

B.Pharma (Pharmacy): Shishir R K

BNYS: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

Candidates can check the detailed list of the toppers stream wise below:

