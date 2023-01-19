Home / Education / Exam Results / KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jan 19, 2023 02:07 PM IST

KEA has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can check the KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check their KEA DCET 2022 mock allotment result through their DCET NO.

Here's the direct link to check the KEA DCET 2022 result

KEA DCET 2022 round 1 mock allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DCET 2022 Mock allotment result link".

Key in your log in credibtials and log in

The DCET mock allotment result will get displayed.

Check the allotment details and download the PDF.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka result
karnataka result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out