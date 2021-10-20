Home / Education / Exam Results / Kerala KTET May 2021 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link
Kerala KTET May 2021 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link

  • Kerala KTET May 2021 results: Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 exam results have been declared on its official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in .
Candidates can check their KTET May 2021 results on the official website of at ktet.kerala.gov.in.(ktet.kerala.gov.in)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Kerala KTET Results 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET May 2021 exams were conducted from August 31 to September 3.

Direct link to check KTET May 2021 results 

How to download KTET May 2021 results:

Visit the official website of Kerala teachers eligibility test at ktet.kerala.gov.in

click on the link that reads, "KTET May 2021 RESULT PUBLISHED"

A new page will appear on the screen

Click on results on the top nav bar

Select category and key in your credentials and login

The Kerala TET result May 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan recently released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. Candidates were given chance to raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams.

