Kerala KTET May 2021 results declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link
Kerala KTET Results 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021 exam on its official website.
The KTET May 2021 exams were conducted from August 31 to September 3.
How to download KTET May 2021 results:
Visit the official website of Kerala teachers eligibility test at ktet.kerala.gov.in
click on the link that reads, "KTET May 2021 RESULT PUBLISHED"
A new page will appear on the screen
Click on results on the top nav bar
Select category and key in your credentials and login
The Kerala TET result May 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the result and take its printout.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan recently released the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. Candidates were given chance to raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams.