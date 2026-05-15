Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala SSLC examination results were released on Friday, with the overall pass percentage marginally dipping to 99.07 per cent, from last year's 99.50 per cent. Kerala SSLC pass percentage dips to 99.07, fewer students score full A

Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and Director of General Education N S K Umesh announced the results at a press conference here.

A total of 4,14,290 students from 3,059 schools in Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Gulf region appeared for the examination, of whom 4,10,456 became eligible for higher secondary studies, Joseph said.

As many as 30,514 students secured A in all subjects, a sharp decline from 61,449 last year, officials said.

As many as 2,10,727 boys appeared for the examination and 2,08,424 of them passed, registering a pass percentage of 98.93.

A total of 2,03,563 girls appeared and 2,01,982 of them passed, with a pass percentage of 99.22. A total of 20,771 girls secured A in all subjects, compared to 9,743 boys. As many as 2,105 schools recorded 100 per cent pass results, including 767 government schools, 930 aided schools and 408 unaided schools, Joseph said.

In the private category, 251 students appeared for the SSLC examination and 189 of them passed, registering a pass percentage of 75.3, she said.

A total of 39,391 SC students appeared, and 38,535 of them passed, recording a pass percentage of 97.82, while 7,172 ST students appeared and 7,022 passed, with a pass percentage of 97.91.

Pathanamthitta revenue district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.72, while Kuttanad education district achieved 100 per cent results, Joseph said.

Kollam district recorded the highest share of students securing A in all subjects, accounting for 11.6 per cent of the total, she said.

In the Gulf region, all 631 students who appeared from seven centres passed the examination.

In Lakshadweep, 386 students appeared from nine centres, and 377 of them passed, recording a pass percentage of 99.67.

The examinations were held from March 5 to March 30, and evaluation was carried out at 72 camps between April 16 and May 2, with the participation of 9,968 teachers.

Joseph said the introduction of a new curriculum might be a factor behind the marginal decline in the pass percentage and the number of students securing full A .

Umesh said a detailed analysis would be conducted to ascertain the reasons.

Applications for revaluation can be submitted online from May 16 to May 21, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.