Home / Education / Exam Results / KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check
exam results

KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check

  • KTET result 2022 announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Direct link here. 
KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check
KTET result 2022 announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Candidates who took the exam can go to ktet.kerala.gov.in to check their scores. 

 February edition of the state level teacher eligibility test, KTET 2022, was held on May 4 and 5.

KTET result 2022 direct link

KTET result 2022: How to check 

  1. Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the KTET result link on the home page
  3. Select category, enter register number and date of birth
  4. Submit and view result

The examination was held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

KTET for category 1 was conducted in the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it was held in the second shift.

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams were held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.

KTET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for Primary, Secondary and High school teacher posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ktet
ktet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out