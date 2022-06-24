KVPY Result 2021 announced, check cut-off scores

KVPY result 2021 has been released. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has announced Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 aptitude test result on the official website.

Candidates who appeared in the test can go to kvpy.iisc.ac.in to check cut-off marks.

“The merit list is based on the marks obtained by the Candidates in the Aptitude Test. Please note that the Award of KVPY Fellowship will be subject to verification of the relevant documents. (Selected candidates will receive email about the selection and information regarding the documents to be submitted),” reads the official notification.

KVPY 2021 Fellowship Cut-Offs

All India Rank List – General Merit and cut off marks:

Stream – SA (51.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (52.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (45.00 % and above)

All India Rank List under Empowerment Initiative for SC/ST students in the KVPY Fellowship Programme :

Stream – SA (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (32.00 % and above)

All India Rank List under Empowerment Initiative for PWD students in the KVPY Fellowship Programme:

Stream – SA (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SX (40.00 % and above)

Stream – SB (32.00 % and above)

About KVPY

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

To to be eligible for the fellowship, candidates need to appear and qualify in the aptitude test.

Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS are eligible for the exam.

Some of the top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.

Candidates are shortlisted for the fellowship on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview.