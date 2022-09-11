Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here

MAH CET Results 2022: LLB CET result declared, check scores here

exam results
Published on Sep 11, 2022 05:14 PM IST

MAH CET Results 2022 has been declared for LLB 5 year course. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared MAH CET Results 2022. The results for LLB course have been declared today, September 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

MAH-LLB5Y-CET was conducted on August 2 and re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check MAH CET LLB result 

MAH CET Results 2022: How to check LLB result

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on the course name and click on submit.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

