UPPSC office(HT file)
Many achievers under 30 years figure in UPPSC PCS 2019

  • Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.
By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:50 AM IST

The youth brigade has performed brilliantly in the overall merit list of PCS-2019, final results of which were declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday.  

Scrutiny of the top 10 merit holders reveal nine candidates, all below 30 years, had succeeded in this prestigious examination.  

Three candidates, including topper Vishal Saraswat, who aspires to be a district magistrate (DM) one day, are just 25 years old. Saraswat’s father Shiva Prakash is a priest in a local temple in Mathura and mother Rajeshwari is a homemaker. Shiva’s elder brother is with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).  

Likewise, seventh rank holder Kunwar Sachin Singh, a resident of Jaunpur, is also 25 years old. At ninth rank is Siddharth Pathak of Varanasi who is also just 25. Likewise, 26-year-old Vikalp from Delhi is also among those who have courted success at an early age.  

Kunal Gaurav of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, 28, is ranked fourth. After doing BTech in electrical engineering from IIT BHU, Gaurav worked with Power Grid in Bihar itself. However, he continued to take competitive examinations and finally succeeded after two unsuccessful attempts in the Civil Services Examination of the Union Public Service Commission. 

His father Tribhuvan Singh is a retired teacher and mother Savita Kumari is a schoolteacher. 

Likewise, Yugantar Tripathi of Prayagraj, 29, (second rank) resides at Naini area of the city. Yugantar's father Ravi Prakash Tripathi, retired as manager in Cheoki railway station in 2017 and his elder brother Anshuman is a software engineer in Bangalore. His other brother Devabrata is a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) in Mumbai. Mother Madhu Tripathi is a homemaker.  

Of the same age is Priyanka Kumari, Abhishek Kumar Singh and Neelima Yadav who have all made it to the Top 10.  

Dr Poonam Gautam, a 36-year-old gynecologist from Lucknow, has bagged first rank among women and is the only below 30 years candidate figuring in Top-10.  

A demand to reduce the age limit and fixing the number of the opportunities for a candidate in PCS exams has intensified. Presently a general category candidate between the age group of 21 to 40 can appear in the exam any number of times.  

