MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List released, get link
MHT CET has announced the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 for Engineering Courses.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 for Engineering courses today, October 7. Candidates who registered for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to the BE and BTECH (4-year) and the Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-year) programmes can now access the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.
Here's the direct link to check provisional merit list
CET Cell will publish the final merit list for round 1 on October 12, along with seat matrix.
MHT CET 2022 Provisional Merit list: How To Check
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the provisional merit list link
Key in your credentials including application number and date of birth
Your provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out for future reference.
