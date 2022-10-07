MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List released, get link

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 for Engineering courses today, October 7. Candidates who registered for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to the BE and BTECH (4-year) and the Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-year) programmes can now access the merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.

Here's the direct link to check provisional merit list

CET Cell will publish the final merit list for round 1 on October 12, along with seat matrix.

MHT CET 2022 Provisional Merit list: How To Check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the provisional merit list link

Key in your credentials including application number and date of birth

Your provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.