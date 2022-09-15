MHT CET result 2022 releasing today on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Results: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce MHT CET 2022 result for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) groups today, September 15. Results will be declared on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can check their scores by logging in to the website using registration number and/or roll number. MHT CET result 2022 live updates.

MHT CET or Maharashtra CET is held for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Agriculture and Pharmacy. Cet Cell, Maharashtra administers the exam.

Earlier, Cet Cell released answer keys of MHT CET and asked candidates to raise objections till September 4. The objections raised by candidates were checked by the Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects. They further submitted the report in which some questions saw change in answer key, some got full marks.

Results of MHT CET have been prepared accordingly. .

MHT CET 2022 for PCM group candidates was held from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB group candidates, the exam took place from August 12 to 20, 2022.

For students affected by rains and technical glitches, a re-examination was held on August 29.