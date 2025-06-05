MHT CET Result 2025: B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM & LLB 5 year results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared MHT CET Result 2025 for B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM & LLB 5 year courses on June 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the courses mentioned above can check the results through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Result 2025: B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM & LLB 5 year results out, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The MAH CET LLB 5 year examination was held on April 28, 2025. The exam comprised of one paper with five sections. A total of 150 questions were asked and each question carried 1 mark. The time allotted was 2 hours.

Direct link to check LLB and B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM result

MHT CET Result 2025: How to check results for B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM & LLB 5 year

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the course name and a new page will open.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET Result 2025 date announced at cetcell.mahacet.org, check here

Meanwhile, the B.Design-CET result will be out on June 9 and LLB 3 Yr-CET will be declared on June 17, 2025. The MHT CET PCB and MHT CET PCM results are tentatively scheduled for June 16, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.