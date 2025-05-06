Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025 declared, female students top across all streams

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on Tuesday at its office in Chaltlang, Aizawl. Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, has topped from Science stream socring 477/500.

A total of 12,281 students registered for this year’s exam, which was conducted across 100 examination centers. Out of these, 12,105 students appeared — 8,658 from the Arts stream, 2,798 from Science, and 649 from Commerce.

Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School, Aizawl, topped from Arts stream with a score of 471/500.

This year’s overall pass percentage stands at 81.10%. Stream-wise pass rates are as follows: Arts – 81.13%, Science – 85.63%, and Commerce – 74.42%. There were 701 students who passed with Distinction, 3,250 in the First Division, 3,970 in the Second Division, and 1,896 in the Third Division. Notably, there were 1,015 more female candidates than male.

Remarkably, all stream toppers are female candidates:

Arts: Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School, Aizawl, with a score of 471/500 Science: Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, with 477/500 Commerce: Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, with 470/500 Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang, the Science topper, also secured the top rank in the 2023 MBSE HSLC examination with 485 marks.

Among the 207 schools offering the Arts stream, 46 recorded a 100% pass rate, while two schools had no students pass. All 69 schools offering the Science stream saw their students pass, whereas two out of the 29 Commerce stream schools recorded zero pass rates.