AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: Admit Card for IPASE May exam out at bie.ap.gov.in, direct link to download here

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Cards on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Students who taking the advanced supplementary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025: Admit Card for IPASE May exam will be out at bie.ap.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will need to enter their IPASE May 2025 roll number or previous admit card number for second year students, followed by Date of Birth or Name.

Students can also download through Mana Mithra, Government of A.P, WhatsApp Number 9552300009 by selecting the Education Services option and entering the IPE March, 2025 Hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth, as informed by BSE AP in an earlier notice.

The IPASE May 2025 theory examination is scheduled from May 12 to May 20, 2025.

The examination will be held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The IPASE practical examinations will be conducted from May 28 to June 1, 2025 at District Headquarters only.

The results of AP Inter Examinations 2025 were declared on April 12, 2025. The board officials had announced the AP Class 11 and Class 12 results at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., was also released.

The Class 11 or first-year exams was held on March 1 to March 19, 2025. Whereas Class 12 or second-year exam was held from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

AP Supplementary Exams Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards:

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP Inter advanced supplementary exam admit card Enter the credentials asked to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.