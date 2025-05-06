Menu Explore
MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results out at mpresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2025 12:16 PM IST

MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE 12th results are out at mpresults.nic.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Class 12 results 2025. Students who took in the Class 12 examinations can now check and download their results on the official website at mpresults.nic.in. MP Board Class 12 results live updates

Education News

Students will need to enter their details like roll number in the space provided on the official website to check their results

Direct link to download MPBSE Class 12 Results 2025

The board has also shared other details such as pass percentage, toppers’ list, gender-wise performance and more, along with the results.

Also read: MP Board Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th results here after 10 am

The MP board 12th results were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The exam for Class 12th was held from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper.

It may be mentioned here that the Madhya Pradesh Board 12th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) portal.

Students will need to go to the HT Portal link to check their results.

MP Board Results 2025: How to download Class 12 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the MPBSE 12th results 2025

  1. Visit the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on MP Board Result 2025 for Class 12 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter your details to login and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
