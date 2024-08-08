MPESB PAT result 2024 declared at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here
MPESB PAT result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check the result is given here.
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MPESB PAT result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 can check the results on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculture Test was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2024 in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam and Neemich. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of MPESB by following these steps given below.
Direct link to check MPESB PAT result 2024
MPESB PAT result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
- Click on MPESB PAT result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration process was started on April 25 and ended on May 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPESB.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News