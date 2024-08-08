Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MPESB PAT result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Agriculture Test 2024 can check the results on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB PAT result 2024 declared at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculture Test was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2024 in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam and Neemich. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of MPESB by following these steps given below.

MPESB PAT result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPESB PAT result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on April 25 and ended on May 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPESB.