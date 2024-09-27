MPPEB Final Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST out at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has declared MPPEB Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST. Candidates who have appeared for Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024 can check the results through the official website of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPPEB Final Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST out, direct link to check here

The written examination was held from September 9 to September 13, 2024. The examination was held in 11 cities of Madhya Pradesh which includes Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna and Sidhi.

UPSC CAPF Results 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link and important details here

As per the official notice, the admit card was issued to 83574 candidates, 61662 of whom appeared for the examination and 21912 were absent.

The answer key was released after the examination was concluded, and as per the representations received, the examination result was prepared using normalized marks after the decision of the Key Committee.

MPPEB Final Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website ofMPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Result 2024 for PNST and GNMTST link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the information given by the candidates and all the candidates' original documents will be verified/checked by the concerned university/counselling committee. Only after checking the documents the admission related action will be taken as per the rules. Candidates will be given admission as per their eligibility through the counselling process.