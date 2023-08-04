MPSOS result 2023 for June session open school exams released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

The MPSOS result 2023 for the June session open school exams for Classes 10th, and 12th has been released by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS). Candidates who have appeared for the MPSOS examination can download the results from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check the open school exam June 2023 Class 10th and 12th results using their Roll Number / OS Roll Number.

MPSOS result 2023 for June session open school exams released at mpsos.nic.in