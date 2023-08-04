Home / Education / Exam Results / MPSOS result 2023 for June session open school exams released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 01:53 PM IST

MPSOS has released the results for the June session open school exams for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

The MPSOS result 2023 for the June session open school exams for Classes 10th, and 12th has been released by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS). Candidates who have appeared for the MPSOS examination can download the results from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check the open school exam June 2023 Class 10th and 12th results using their Roll Number / OS Roll Number.

Direct link to check open School Exam June 2023 Class 10th & 12th results

MPSOS result 2023: Know how to check

To check the MPSOS open school exam June 2023 class 10th and 12th results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Open School Exam June 2023 Class 10th & 12th”

Key in your login details

Check the open school June 2023 results

Take the printout for future reference.

