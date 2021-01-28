MU convocation event online but certificates to be distributed by institutes
- MU’s online convocation is scheduled to take place on February 1 this year.
Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) announced its decision to hold the annual convocation ceremony online this year, officials have clarified that the event will only see the participation of varsity officials that will be telecast live for the benefit of students. Convocation certificates will however be handed over by individual colleges/university departments.
“We’ve received inquiries on whether students will receive their certificates virtually, that is not correct. The convocation function will be attended by university officials, which will be telecast live through the university website as well as Facebook and YouTube. Certificates will be sent to the institutes for students,” said the official.
In a circular released last week, MU stated that a list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of individual candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates.
“The degree/diploma certificates of students who graduated in the first and second half of 2020 shall be sent to their respective departments or institutes from where they graduated. Distribution of these certificates will be conducted by the individual institutes,” said a statement released by the university last week.
This year, keeping Covid-19 and the lockdown measures in mind, several higher education institutes opted for a virtual convocation ceremony. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay had not only conducted the event online but also created digital avatars of staff and students for the virtual ceremony.
