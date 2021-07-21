MU TYBCom: 95% of batch passes, nearly 20% of these yet to clear previous exams

After much delay, the University of Mumbai late on Tuesday night announced results for the third year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) batch. As per information shared by the university, the pass percentage for the current batch stands at 94.54%. However, of the 67,974 students who appeared for the exam only 49,796 have passed the exam while the remaining students’ results have been held in reserve.

“These students have cleared their papers in the final semester but many of them are yet to clear their Allowed to Keep Term subjects from first and second years, so their final result is withheld till they clear the same,” said an official from the university’s examination department. This is the second consecutive year that nearly 95% of the TYBCom batch cleared the exam. Before the pandemic, this percentage stood at 70-74% every year.

Experts attributed this result to the fact that exams in the last two years have been held in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) format. “With MCQs, students are managing to score 100 out of 100 even in languages, so it is not surprising that the pass percentage of third year batch is so good,” said the principal of a suburban college.

Unlike regular exams which have a mix of descriptive and short answer questions, MU this year asked colleges to continue exams online in the MCQ format. An online test of 50 marks was given for undergraduate degree and post-graduate examinations of traditional streams (Arts, Commerce and Science) in which 50 MCQs were asked. Students were given an hour to complete the examination.

“Since students are appearing for the exams from their own homes, even with the best of software and technology there’s no guarantee that students aren’t cheating during exams. But we have little choice,” said a senior professor from a south Mumbai college.

MU also released results of the third year Bachelor in Science (TYBSc) batch on Tuesday and have announced a pass percentage of 74.44% this year. Out of 10,610 students who appeared for the exam, 7,600 passed, said an official statement.