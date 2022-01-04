NABARD Grade A & B Mains Result 2021: Notice regarding interview released

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has declared NABARD Grade A & B Mains Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. The Bank has released an important notice regarding the interview to be conducted for mains qualified candidates.

All those candidates who have qualified the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. As per the official notice, the interviews would be tentatively held from 3rd/4th week of January 2022 in Video Conferencing mode at NABARD Offices.

Accordingly, all shortlisted candidates are advised to select their interview centre as per the list provided below. An email is being sent to shortlisted candidates to intimate choice of location for interview, &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;as per the official notice&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;.

Candidates will have to send the choice of centre at email id recruitment@nabard.org on or before January 8, 2022 indicating roll number, name, discipline and choice centre.