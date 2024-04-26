Nagaland Board Results 2024: Mhachilo Yanthan tops class 10, check Class 12 stream-wise toppers

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) declared the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) today, April 26, 2024. Students who have attempted the exam can check the results on the official website nbse.nl.edu.in. Students who have attempted the exam can check the results on the official website nbse.nl.edu.in.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number to check the results. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education officials shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.

The overall pass percentage of Class 10 board exams is 71.87%. A total of 21689 students enrolled for the class 10 exam and a total of 15588 students passed. Candidate Mhachilo Yanthan scored 593 marks and topped the Class 10 board exams.

The overall pass percentage in the Class 12 arts stream is 83.16%, the pass percentage in the commerce stream is 87.67% and the pass percentage in the science stream is 80.88%. The following are the stream-wise toppers: Keletsole Mekro scored 97.40% and topped the arts stream, Satyam Kumar Jaiswal scored 98.40% and topped the commerce stream, Narola Imsong scored 96.20% and topped the science stream.

The NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024. Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of NBSE at nbse.nl.edu.in.

On the home page, go to the results section.

Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.

Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

