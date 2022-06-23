NATA Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check scores

Council of Architecture, CoA has declared NATA Result 2022. National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA result for session one can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of NATA on nata.in. The examination was conducted on June 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

The score card will contain rank of candidate and total marks obtained by the candidate in the examination. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NATA Result 2022

NATA Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official site of Council of Architecture on nata.in.

Click on NATA 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the scores and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second test will be conducted on July 7 and the third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Candidates need to qualify NATA for admission into first year of 5-year B.Arch degree course at approved architectural institutions in the country.