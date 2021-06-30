NBE FMGE 2021 result declared, check it here

NBE FMGE 2021 result: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared results for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of NBE at https://www.natboard.edu.in/ or https://nbe.edu.in/

The examination was conducted on June 18, 2021.

Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from the official website of FMGE at https://nbe.edu.in/ from July 6 onwards. Copy of the scorecard will not be sent to the individual candidates.

Direct link to check the FMGE result 2021

NBE FGEM result 2021: Here is how to check results from the official website

Visit the official website of NBE at https://natboard.edu.in/

On the homepage of the website click on the link that reads ‘NBE FMGE June 2021 Result’

A new page will be displayed

Click on the result link

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Note: For any query related to FMGE June 2021 candidate can contact NBE at 011-45593000 or write to NBE at its communication web portal