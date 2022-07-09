Home / Education / Exam Results / NCHM JEE 2022 Result out at nta.ac.in, direct link here
NCHM JEE 2022 Result out at nta.ac.in, direct link here

  • NTA has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022.
NTA has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NTA has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022
Published on Jul 09, 2022
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022. Candidates can check NCHM JEE result at the official website at nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check their result through their application number and Date of Birth.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) -2022 on June 18, 2022.

The provisional answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were hosted on the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in from June 26 till July 1 and challenges were invited from the candidates.

Direct link to check NCHM JEE 2022 result

NCHM JEE 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click Scorecard link

Key in your log in details

Your NCHM JEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

result
Saturday, July 09, 2022
