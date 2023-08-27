News / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result on Aug 27

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result on Aug 27

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 27, 2023 12:56 PM IST

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results for state medical and dental colleges will be announced tomorrow by MCC. View results on mcc.nic.in.

The seat allocation results of the second phase of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) tomorrow, August 28. Candidates who filled up choices for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 for admission to MD, MS, and MDS programmes in state medical and dental colleges can view the results of their allotment on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The documents must be uploaded by students on August 29 to the MCC portal. Between August 29 and September 5, the selected candidates must report to the allotted institute with all original documentation. Colleges will confirm the joined candidates' data and share it with MCC on September 6.

NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG tab

Click on the link for these allotment result

Key in your login credentials

Seat allotment results will be displayed

Download and take a printout

Exam and College Guide
