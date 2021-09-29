NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post graduate courses can check their result through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The examination was conducted across the country on September 11, 2021.

The examination was conducted keeping all the COVID19 protocols under consideration. All the appeared candidates can check their result by following these simple steps given below. Check Result here

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to their respective accounts.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD. As per the official notice, the rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBE.