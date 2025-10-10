The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has cancelled NEET PG Result for 22 candidates. The Board has released the list of candidates whose results have been cancelled. NEET PG Result cancelled for 22 candidates, check list here

A total of 22 candidates result have been cancelled. As per the official list, scorecards issued to these candidates stands cancelled. Producing the said scorecard and/or result of NEET PG of respective session for any purposes, including but not limited to, employment, enrolment/registration, admissions to PG courses, higher education etc shall be unlawful.

The NEET PG result for 21 candidates have been cancelled by NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee for use of unfair means in NBEMS examinations. For 1 candidate, the result has been cancelled pursuant to the disposal of WP NO 5785 of 2025 before High Court of Karnataka.

The NEET-PG 2025 examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates appearing in computer-based mode. To ensure the exam was conducted smoothly and securely, NBEMS made elaborate arrangements and deployed over 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and hospitals to enforce strict measures against unfair practices.

The NEET PG result was announced on August 19, 2025. The cut off for open category is 276, PwD is 255, SC/ST/OBC and PwD of SC/ST/OBC is 235

Meanwhile, MCC has not yet released the counselling schedule for NEET PG. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.