NEET SS Result 2022 to be declared today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will announce NEET SS Result 2022 on September 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET SS examination can check their results through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups. The cut off marks for qualifying MD/ MS/DNB Broad Specialty qualification towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-SS 2022 will also be released on September 15, 2022.

NEET SS Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The academic session term will commence on October 1, 2022 and the last date up to which students can be admitted or joined is till October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.