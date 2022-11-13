NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 14 or November 15. All registered candidates may access the Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 through the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their NEET UG result using their application number and password.

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save for future reference

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was conducted for 1872343 candidates at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 17 July 2022.